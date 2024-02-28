Maharashtra Coalition Parties Resolve Lok Sabha Seat Dispute in Late-Night Meeting at Chief Minister's Residence

As the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates approaches, the allocation of seats between Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi has become a key focus. A crucial meeting within Mahayuti was held late last night at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's residence Varsha to address the dispute over the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency in Pune district. The meeting, attended by Chief Minister Shinde, NCP President Ajit Pawar, Minister Dilip Valse Patil, former MP Shivajirao Adar Rao Patil, and other leaders, finalized the decision to allocate the Shirur seat to the NCP.

Dr. Shivajirao Adarao Patil, a three-term MP from Shirur, faced defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections against Amol Kolhe. Despite the loss, Adarao Patil remained connected in the constituency and expressed his desire to contest in the upcoming elections. However, the political landscape in Maharashtra has undergone significant changes over the past five years.

Efforts were made during the meeting to accommodate Shivajirao Adarao Patil, including offering him the position of president of Pune MHADA. Despite these attempts, Adarao Patil remained firm on his decision to contest the Lok Sabha elections. Following the meeting, a resolution was reached to allocate the Shirur seat to the NCP within the Grand Alliance.

What exactly happened at Varsha Bungalow?

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had a discussion with Athar Rao Patil, former MLA Sharad Sonwane during a meeting held at Varsha Bungalow to resolve the rift in Shirur constituency. But later there was a closed door discussion between Chief Minister Shinde, Ajit Pawar and Dilip Valse Patil. Ajit Pawar is believed to have succeeded in winning Shirur's seat in this meeting. It is also said that Shivajirao Adharao Patil, who was upset with this, left the Varsha bungalow with his colleagues.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Ajit Pawar has challenged that "Amol Kolhe will be killed if he will be killed." Therefore, it is clear that he will use all his strength in this constituency in the upcoming elections. Dilip Valse Patil from Shirur or Pradeep Kand who is currently in BJP can be nominated from Ajit Pawar's NCP. It will be interesting to see what happens in the future.