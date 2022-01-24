Maharashtra Congress urges CM Thackeray to ban movie 'Why I killed Gandhi'

Maharashtra Congress on Monday urged Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to ban the movie 'Why I killed Gandhi' in the State and on OTT platforms.

"If you portray Gandhiji's murderer as a hero, it is not acceptable. Our country is known through Gandhi and his ideology. He is celebrated worldwide. Congress will oppose it. We will request Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray not to allow this movie's release in Maharashtra," said Nana Patole.

'Why I killed Gandhi' which is set to release on Limelight OTT on January 30 - Gandhi's death anniversary.

Amol Kolhe was previously in Shiv Sena and a leading Marathi actor since 2008 and has acted in many period movies and played many roles of historic figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Kolhe joined Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 2019 and defeated Sena's Shivajirao Adhalarao Patil in the Shirur Lok Sabha election.