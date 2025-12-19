Dubai-Based Sai Devotee Donates ₹55 Lakh Gold Frame to Shirdi Temple (Photos)

Devotees from India and abroad continue to express their unwavering faith in Shri Sai Baba by offering donations to the Shri Sai Baba Sansthan. At Sai Baba’s shrine, there is no distinction of caste, creed, or religion, as devotees from all walks of life bow before Baba with equal reverence. Every day, thousands of devotees visit Shirdi to seek blessings, and many of them contribute donations according to their capacity. These offerings, made with deep devotion, play a significant role in the upkeep and development of the temple premises. On Thursday, one such donation attracted widespread attention due to its scale and craftsmanship, with a Sai devotee from Dubai coming forward with a remarkable offering.

₹55 Lakh Gold Frame Offered by Dubai Devotee

On Sai Baba’s sacred Thursday, a Sai devotee from Dubai donated an ornate frame to the darshan window located on the northern side of the Sai Mandir. The frame, valued at ₹55 lakh, has been meticulously designed with intricate carvings on all four sides and finished with gold plating. This particular window holds special importance as it offers devotees a clear view of Sai Baba’s idol in the Samadhi Mandir. As a result, the spot witnesses a steady flow of devotees throughout the day, many of whom pause here for a moment of silent prayer and reflection. The newly installed frame has enhanced the aesthetic appeal of the window, adding to the spiritual atmosphere of the temple.

Pooja Performed, Devotee Felicitated by Sansthan

The elaborate golden craftsmanship of the frame has already drawn the attention of devotees visiting the temple. Before the installation process commenced, a traditional pooja was conducted in keeping with temple customs and rituals. The offering was then formally accepted by the Sansthan authorities. Following this, the devotee was felicitated by Shri Sai Baba Sansthan’s Chief Executive Officer, Goraksh Gadilkar, in recognition of the generous contribution. In keeping with the devotee’s wishes, the Sansthan has maintained confidentiality regarding their identity.

The donation once again highlights the global reach of Sai Baba’s devotees and the deep emotional bond they share with the shrine. Contributions from devotees, whether large or small, continue to reflect the enduring faith in Sai Baba and reinforce the message of equality, devotion, and selfless giving that lies at the heart of Sai Baba’s teachings.