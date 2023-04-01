Maharashtra: ExxonMobil to invest Rs 900 crore for lubricant manufacturing plant

American oil and gas major ExxonMobil to invest Rs 900 crore to construct a lubricant manufacturing plant at Raigad, Maharashtra.

Once operational, the plant will have the capacity to potentially manufacture 159,000 kilolitres of lubricants annually to meet growing domestic demand from industrial sectors such as manufacturing, steel, power, mining, and construction, as well as from passenger and commercial vehicle segments.

The plant is expected to start operations by the end of 2025. ExxonMobil made the announcement about the lubricant manufacturing plant in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as well as Minister of Industries Uday Samant and senior government officials.

This will generate good direct and indirect employment in and around Raigad region. This plant also plans to annually divert 90% of its lubricant operations waste from landfills into new productive uses, said Fadnavis in a tweet.