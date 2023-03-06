Maharashtra: Farmer’s daughter clears MPSC exam in Latur

The daughter of a farmer from Latur has become an inspiration for students in her village after clearing the Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam 2022 showing determination and perseverance amid the pandemic.

Dnyaneshwari Suryakant Tolamare of Taka village in Ausa tehsil, cleared the preliminary exam in January last year, the mains in May and her interview round was completed in February this year.

I studied in Zilla Parishad School and Savitribai Phule Kanya Prashala and completed my graduation from Dayanand Science College in Latur. My father is a marginal farmer and my aim was to be a government officer, she said.

Students who are preparing for these competitive exams must be consistent in their studies. Success can definitely be achieved through hard work, determination and perseverance. I prepared in Pune before returning to the village due to the COVID-19 pandemic and studied here, she said.