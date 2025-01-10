Maharashtra: Father-Son Duo Commit Suicide Over Debt and Crop Failure in Nanded

A farmer father and son, facing a financial crisis and burdened by debt due to repeated crop failures, committed suicide by hanging themselves in their fields. The incident occurred on January 9 at 9 a.m. in Biloli, Nanded district. The deceased have been identified as Rajendra Laxman Pailwar (43) and his son, Omkar Rajendra Pailwar (19).

Rajendra Laxman Pailwar, a small-scale farmer from Minki in Biloli taluka, owned two acres of land and had taken a loan of Rs 4 lakh from the Maharashtra Gramin Bank's Khatgaon branch. Struggling with mounting farm debt and consecutive crop failures, Rajendra was deeply worried about financing his son Omkar's education. The family faced constant financial stress, and Omkar, who was pursuing his studies in Udgir, also bore the brunt of the crisis.

Farmer Father-Son Duo End Life with Rope Around Neck

Omkar Rajendra Pailwar had returned to his village in Biloli taluka for the Sankranti festival. On January 8, he requested money from his father to buy new clothes, school supplies, and a mobile phone. However, his father, Rajendra, explained that they were financially strained and asked him to wait a few days. This reportedly upset Omkar, and on Wednesday night, he tragically hanged himself from a lemon tree in their field.

The following morning, Rajendra, worried about his son's absence at home, went to the field and discovered Omkar’s body. Overcome with grief, he used the same rope to end his life on the same tree.

