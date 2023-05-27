Maharashtra: Ginger prices increase after arrival of monsoon

The price of ginger has hit a new high by costing Rs 240 per kg in the retail market. According to a Free Press Journal report, the reason behind the price hike is estimated to be a recent dip in supply. Traders expressed their worry and pointed out that the ginger prices have increased due to a gap or difference in the demand-supply chain which is evident in parts of Maharashtra.

It is noted that the majority of the produce is supplied from Nashik, Aurangabad, Buldhana and Yawatmal. However, this year, a dip in supply was noted, leading to affecting the prices that which it is sold at various levels.Ginger has become the most-pricey item in Madurai’s vegetable markets, as well galloping from a mere Rs 10 or Rs 20 a kilogram to Rs 250 - Rs 300.An important ingredient in cooking, especially in non-vegetarian dishes, most of the spice comes from Hosur and Karnataka. Some pockets of Theni like Cumbum Valley and Thandikudi in Dindigul cultivate ginger but the supply reduced from these regions after prices were hovering at Rs 30 to Rs 40 a kilogram.