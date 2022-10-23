Maharashtra government to provide 75,000 jobs to youth in a year

In a major announcement, the state government Saturday said that it would provide government jobs for 75,000 youths in the state.Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while addressing the media in Nagpur, said that the placements would be made in various departments of Maharashtra government.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis will convene a meeting with various department heads and officers to chalk out the plan in this regard.“Jobs to youths are becoming a reality in Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said. Fadnavis said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a good decision to give jobs to 10 lakh youths. In the first phase, he announced 75,000 jobs for various central government departments today itself. It will be a big step in addressing the unemployment problems of the country.”

While conceding that employment generation for youths is an integral aspect, he said, “Notwithstanding the financial challenges the government’s commitment to providing jobs to youths remains the highest priority.”Apart from jobs in the government departments, Fadnavis said that the private sector will also come forward in generating jobs.