Maharashtra govt announces 25 lakh compensation for human deaths due to wild animal attacks

In the Legislative Assembly on Friday, State Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar announced an increase in the government's financial support for cases involving deaths, permanent disabilities, and injuries caused by wild animal attacks. In the unfortunate event of a person losing their life in such incidents, their next of kin will now receive Rs 25 lakh.

The state has witnessed a rise in both the wild animal population and conflicts between humans and wildlife. To address this issue, the forest department is actively working on reducing the reliance of local communities on forests through ​Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Jan Van Vikas Yojana.

In response to the rising instances of human casualties, which bring significant hardship to families due to the loss of a family member or severe disability, the government has taken action. As per the recent government decision, a sum of Rs 7.50 lakh will be provided for cases involving permanent disabilities, Rs 5 lakh for serious injuries, and another Rs 5 lakh for minor injuries.

Due to the increasing incidents of human casualties caused by wildlife attacks, the decision to significantly enhance financial assistance has brought relief to numerous families. In case of severe injuries, provision for medical treatment expenses will be made. However, for critical cases requiring treatment at specialized medical facilities, an amount of Rs. 50,000 per person has been allocated.

The decision to offer financial aid of Rs 25 lakh to the immediate family members of individuals who lose their lives in wild animal attacks will bring solace to numerous households. For minor injuries, medical expenses will be covered. Yet, if obtaining treatment from private hospitals becomes necessary, the maximum coverage will be Rs 50,000 per person. As per the government directive, treatment must occur at a government or district hospital.

Financial assistance is provided to those affected based on the nature of the incident, including death, permanent disability, serious injury, or minor injury resulting from attacks by wild animals such as tigers, leopards, wild boars, bears, hyenas, jackals, wolves, foxes, elephants, crocodiles, and monkeys. While wild animal encounters often do not lead to fatalities, they may cause significant injuries. The administration strives diligently to ensure prompt and proper medical care for the injured, prioritizing treatment at government hospitals to save human lives. However, there are instances when a suitable government hospital is not accessible nearby. In such cases, the injured person may need to seek urgent treatment at a private hospital.

In the case of compensation for the next of kin of a deceased victim of a wild animal attack, an immediate payment of Rs 10 lakh should be given, and the remaining amount of Rs 10 lakh should be placed in a fixed deposit for five years, and the additional Rs 5 lakh should be placed in a fixed deposit for ten years. After ten years, the heirs will receive the full amount, as specified in the government order.