Maharashtra Govt Cancels GRs on Three-Language Policy, CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces Panel to Review Implementation (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced the cancellation of two government resolutions issued on April 16 and June 17 that proposed making Hindi a compulsory third language in schools under the National Education Policy. The state government has set up a new committee led by educationist Dr Narendra Jadhav. The panel will study the implementation of the three-language formula and submit its recommendations. The government said it will wait for the report before taking any further decision on the policy.

"Today in the Cabinet meeting, we discussed the three-language policy. We have decided that a committee will be formed under the leadership of Dr. Narendra Jadhav to determine from which standard the languages should be implemented, how the implementation should take place, and what choices should be given to students... Based on the report submitted by this committee, the state government will make a final decision on the implementation of the three-language policy. Until then, both the Government Resolutions (GRs) issued on 16th April 2025 and 17th June 2025 have been cancelled," while addressing press conference CM said.