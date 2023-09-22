Maharashtra govt has taken positive lead on Dhangar quota issue, says Dy CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the state government has taken a “positive lead” in solving the issue of reservations for the Dhangar community.He was replying to queries on a meeting held with representatives of the community in Mumbai.“The state government has taken a positive lead on the issue. I am sure after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde showed a lot of positiveness, there will be some sort of solution on this issue,” he said.

Earlier in the day, CM Shinde, after meeting the delegation, said his government will study the methodology adopted by states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana and Chhattisgarh on the Dhangar community’s demands for reservation.“A committee comprising state bureaucrats and representatives from the Dhangar community will study the methodology of the implementation of quota in these states. A report will be prepared in a month and will be submitted to the attorney general for legal opinion,” Shinde said.Asserting that his government was positive about quota for Dhangars, the CM said there was a suggestion to set up a committee under a retired justice to look into the issue and a decision on this would be taken soon if necessary.