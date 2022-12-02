Maharashtra govt lifts four ban on single-use plastic items

In a major relief for plastic industries, according to a Hindustan Times report,the Maharashtra government has partially lifted a four-year plastic ban, permitting use, storage, sale, distribution, and transportation of all single-use disposable items such as spoons, straws, plates, cups, glasses, forks, and containers made up of compostable material. A notification issued by the environment and climate change department (ECCD) has also allowed use of non-woven polypropylene bags, not less than 60 grams per square metre (GSM), and plastic packaging material with thickness below 50 microns.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the state environment department, headed by the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday. The state environment department had banned the manufacturing, use, storing, distribution, wholesale, retail sale, import and transportation of all kinds of plastic bags, single use disposable items made of plastic and thermocol on March 23, 2018. Plastic to wrap or store products and small PET and PETE bottles with a capacity to carry less than half litre, among other things, were also banned.Maharashtra was the first state to bring such a ban. The central government imposed a plastic ban across the country by issuing a notification, but with certain exemptions, in August 2021.