Maharashtra govt should conduct time-bound schedule for caste census on the lines of Bihar: Vijay Wadettiwar

In light of the release of the Bihar caste census, Vijay Wadettiwar, the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and a Congress leader, has called for the Maharashtra government to announce a time-bound schedule for conducting a similar census in the state.

Wadettiwar took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the Bihar government on the census and demand a census for Maharashtra, adding Caste-wise census is the only solution when the issues of reservation of various communities in the state have come to the fore.

Vijay Wadettiwar lambasted the Maharashtra state government's Bharat Janata Party and asked why 15 percent of the seats meant for the OBC community in government jobs in the state were lying vacant.

Wadettiwar's remarks came on the day BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule kickstarted the OBC Jaagar (awareness) rally from Wardha district in the state. The leader of opposition in the Maharashtra assembly in a post on X said, People from the Other Backward Classes have 27 per cent reservation in government jobs; however, only 12 per cent of OBC employees are actually working. Why are the remaining 15 per cent seats kept vacant?

