Maharashtra govt to promote heritage Jewish places in state for tourism

Maharashtra state government has said that the Heritage Jewish places in Maharashtra will be promoted as tourist places. Tourism minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Thursday signed a letter of intent in this regard with officials from the Israel consulate here.

Maharashtra will conserve Jewish monuments and other places to boost tourism in the state. The Jews have been part of our society for centuries and many of them have adopted our culture and language as well, the minister said after the event.

According to a report of PTI, There are some prominent Jewish structures in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and other parts of the state which will be promoted under this tourism plan, he said. The Konkan belt of Maharashtra has had pockets of Jewish population for centuries.