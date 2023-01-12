Maharashtra govt to start Preparatory institute in Nashik for training girls for NDA

The Maharashtra government decided on Wednesday to set up an academy in Nashik to train girls for enrollment in the National Defence Academy (NDA).

The Maharashtra government has decided to start a training centre for girls in Nashik on the lines of a pre-military training institute for boys in Aurangabad, which was founded in 1977, according to an official statement.

The institute's first session, starting in June 2023, will train 60 girls. According to the statement, the first batch will consist of 30 girls, which will eventually be increased to 60. It added that the training centre for girls in Nashik will initially function as a branch of the training centre for boys in Aurangabad.