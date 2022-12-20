Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election: Counting of votes underway

The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat elections is currently underway. The election was held to elect Sarpanch and gram panchayat members across 7,135 panchayats on December 18. The voter turnout was recorded in the Maharashtra rural polls at 74 per cent.

In the 2022 gram panchayat elections of Maharashtra, the election was announced for a total of 7,682 gram panchayats in 34 districts, barring Mumbai and its suburbs. However, in some places, the candidates won unopposed, and therefore elections took place at 7,135 Gram panchayats only.