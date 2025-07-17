Maharashtra Horror: Newborn Dies After Being Thrown from Moving Bus Minutes After Birth in Parbhani

Shocking and disturbing crime has came to light where a 19-year-old woman who gave birth to baby boy in a moving bus allegedly throws newborn out of the window. She did this heinous crime with the help of man calming to be her husband. Unfortunately, due to injuries baby scummed to death.

As per the Pune plus reports this incident took place in early Tuesday morning on the Pathri-Selu road in Parbhani district. Ritika Dhere was traveling from Pune to Parbhani in a Sant Prayag Travels sleeper coach, accompanied by Altaf Shaikh, who claimed to be her husband. Officials stated that accused went to labour during the journey and delivered the baby onboard. Instead of seeking help, couple wrapped the new-born in cloth and threw him out of the moving vehicle. One of the bystander saw someone throwing bundle from the bus and informed police emergency line to inspect.

A bus driver who saw the couple discard an item questioned them; Shaikh claimed Dhere had vomited due to motion sickness. A citizen's alert led patrolling police to intercept the bus. Dhere and Shaikh were arrested and allegedly confessed to abandoning the child because they felt unable to raise him. The newborn later died of his injuries.

The couple, originally from Parbhani but residing in Pune for the last 18 months, claimed to be married but lacked proof. Dhere was hospitalized for postnatal care. Police are investigating the couple and have issued a notice to them. A case has been registered against them at Pathri Police Station under Sections 94(3) and 94(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (concealment of birth by secret disposal of a dead body).

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.