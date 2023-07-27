Maharashtra ISIS module case: NIA arrests Pune doctor for recruiting members for ISIS

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) apprehended a doctor in Pune's Kondhwa area for his involvement in recruiting members for the terrorist organization ISIS. The accused doctor, who had been residing in Pune for many years, was responsible for the recruitment activities of the outfit. Up until now, a total of five individuals have been arrested in connection with this case.

According to reports, the NIA arrested another accused in Maharashtra on Thursday for promoting the violent activities of the banned global terror outfit ISIS in the state. The arrested individual has been identified as Adnan Ali Sarkar, aged 43. His main responsibility was to propagate the ISIS ideology among the people. He was apprehended from his residence in Kondhwa, Pune. Electronic gadgets and documents related to ISIS were seized during the raids. The official stated that the doctor was actively involved in the accused's recruitment process for the terror outfit.

The accused had hatched a conspiracy to further ISIS terrorist activities, known by different names such as Islamic State (IS)/Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL)/Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)/Daish/Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP)/ISIS Wilayat Khorasan/Islamic State of Iraq and the Sham Khorasan (ISIS-K). Sarkar was trying to disturb the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of the country, and wage a war against the Government of India as part of the ISIS conspiracy through the organisation’s ‘Maharashtra ISIS module’, as per NIA investigations.

Adnan Ali Sarkar is the fifth accused arrested in the case. Earlier, the National Investigation Agency had arrested three persons from Mumbai and one from Thane in connection with the case.