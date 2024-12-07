Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Special Session Begins; 288 MLAs To Take Oath Today

The three-day special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will commence on Saturday with the swearing-in of newly-elected MLAs, followed by the election of a new Speaker. This session comes ahead of the winter session, which is scheduled to take place in Nagpur from December 16 to 21.

This session will set the stage for the legislative agenda of the newly-formed Maharashtra Assembly. Senior BJP MLA Kalidas Sulochana Kolambkar was sworn in as the pro-tem Speaker by Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Friday, a day before the three-day special session. In the lead-up to the session, newly-elected MLAs addressed the media, pledging to prioritize the development of their constituencies and reaffirming their commitment to advancing key developmental initiatives.

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is the lower house of the state's bicameral legislature, located in western India. It comprises 288 members, all directly elected from single-seat constituencies.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 saw a decisive victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results were a significant achievement for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats. The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, winning 57 and 41 seats, respectively.