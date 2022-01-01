Maharashtra Lockdown: Will there be another lockdown in state? here's what Ajit Pawar and two other ministers said

Corona patients have been on the rise in the state for the past few days. The state is also concerned about the growing number of patients with the new variant, the Omicron. A third wave of corona is also expected in the third week of January. This is likely to lead to a lockdown in the state.

The ministers signaled a lockdown on the first day of the new year after a picture of the start of the third wave of Corona began in the last four days. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said that lockdown is inevitable if people do not comply with restrictions. Minority Minister Nawab Malik and Mumbai's Guardian Minister Aslam Sheikh have given similar hints.

What did Ajit Pawar say ...

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said that the number of corona patients is increasing in the state. In the four-day session, 10 ministers and 20 MLAs have been infected with the coronavirus. Ajit Pawar has said that if the number of corona patients in the state continues to increase, restrictions will have to be increased. The Chief Minister had a meeting with the Task Force. The decision will be made based on the daily number and the number of patients. If the number of patients is increasing, we will have to take tough decisions, said Ajit Pawar.

What did Nawab Malik say ...

Minister Nawab Malik said that weddings and ceremonies are getting crowded. Lockdown is inevitable if government rules are not enforced. A third wave is expected in January. People still do not follow the rules. So a third wave is likely to come. So lockdown has to be imposed. People can't afford to have lockdown, so strictly follow the rules, said Nawab Malik.

What Aslam Shaikh said ...

Minister Aslam Sheikh said that cases are increasing in Mumbai. If this number increases then lockdown will have to be done.