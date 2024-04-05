Maharashtra Lok Sabha 2024: Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil Likely to Join NCP Sharad Pawar Group

Mumbai: Dhairyashil Mohite Patil, who belongs to the Mohite-Patil family of Akluj, met Sharad Pawar in Mumbai late on Wednesday night after the BJP-renominated MP Ranjitsinh Nimbalkar from Madha. The meeting, which took place at Pawar's Silver Oak residence, is learned to have discussed Dhairyashil's entry into the Sharad Pawar camp. It is being said that if Dhairyasheel joins the Sharad Pawar group, he will contest Madha on the symbol of tutari.

In the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Madha seat has gone to the Sharad Pawar faction. The Sharad Pawar faction is yet to announce its candidate and the scrutiny for the candidates is underway. Dhairyashil Mohite Patil is keen to contest from Madha.