Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: 14 Sensitive Polling Stations Identified in Maval Constituency

In the Maval parliamentary constituency, there are 14 sensitive polling stations, with the highest concentration found in the Pimpri constituency, followed closely by Chinchwad. Notably, Uran and Karjat have no designated sensitive polling stations.

To ensure smooth proceedings, the district election commission will implement specialized measures at these sensitive locations. The Maval Lok Sabha constituency, slated for elections on May 13, encompasses Panvel, Uran, Karjat, Maval, Chinchwad, and Pimpri assembly constituencies. Across these areas, a total of 2556 polling stations have been established, out of which 14 have been identified as sensitive.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: 492 Senior Citizens Above 85 Age to Vote From Home in Nashik.

Within the Panvel constituency, three polling stations have been flagged as sensitive, situated respectively in Kharghar, Pali-Devad, and Shirvali. Conversely, Uran and Karjat face no such concerns, as confirmed by the district election commission.

According to the election commission's data, the collective voter count stands at approximately 25,09,461, with Pimpri constituency reporting the highest tally of six sensitive polling stations. Following closely, Chinchwad constituency has four sensitive polling stations, while Panvel and Maval each have three and one, respectively.

Among the constituencies, Chinchwad boasts the highest number of polling stations, totaling 548, closely trailed by Panvel with 538. Interestingly, despite having fewer overall polling stations, Pimpri hosts the highest number of sensitive ones, totaling 400.

The election commission designates a polling station as sensitive based on voting patterns and incidents such as bogus voting or altercations. If a candidate garners over 90 percent of votes in a particular station, it automatically earns the sensitive tag. In response, the election commission deploys dedicated observers, installs CCTV surveillance, and increases police presence to ensure fair and secure voting procedures.

While Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Sanjog Waghere Patil, Maha Yuti (Grand Alliance) has shown faith in two times MP Shrirang Barne. Both candidates have already started campaigning. Barne has already visited Uran and Panvel as part of the campaign.