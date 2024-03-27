Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP fields Navneet Rana from Maharashtra's Amravati

Bharatiya Janata Party has released the seventh list for the Lok Sabha elections. BJP has announced the names of two candidates in this list. In the seventh list, BJP has given ticket to Navneet Rana from Amravati. At the same time, the party has given ticket to Govind Karjol from Chitradurga seat of Karnataka.

Navneet Rana Rana, the current MP, won the last election with NCP's support, defeating Shiv Sena's Anandrao Adsul. Despite this victory, Rana is now with the BJP. Speculation about her being the BJP's nominee this year has been confirmed with the official announcement of her candidacy today.