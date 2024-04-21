Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: EC Sends Notice to Sena (UBT) Over Party's Campaign Song Mentioning Jai Bhavani Slogan

The Election Commission has issued a notice to Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena (UBT) faction concerning the party's official campaign song. The song features the slogan "Jai Bhavani," prompting the commission to raise objections over the use of a religious reference.The ECI said, "Bhavani" is a term commonly associated with the Hindu goddess, and the commission expressed concern over the inclusion of such a religious slogan.

The Sena (UBT) theme song has visuals of party founder the late Bal Thackeray holding a flaming torch, and Shiv Sena workers, and Aaditya and Uddhav Thackeray holding rallies.

“The ECI has sent us a fatwa asking us to take the word Jai Bhawani out of our song. Under no circumstance will we take this word out. If the ECI wants to act against us then it should first act against PM Modi and Amit Shah If I accuse the EC of disrespecting the deity of Maharashtra does it have an answer?” Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said.

The Sena has since its inception been using the phrase “Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji” as its political slogan. Goddess Bhawani enjoys immense status in the political lexicon of the Shiv Sena and Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was her devotee.