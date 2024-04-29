Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mahayuti Seat-Sharing Stalemate Continues On 5 Seats, Congress Scrambles For Mumbai North Candidate

By Tejas Joshi | Published: April 29, 2024 02:08 PM

ir="ltr">Two phases of voting for a total of 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra have concluded, while the remaining 35 seats are slated for voting in the upcoming three phases. However, uncertainty looms over seat-sharing and candidate selection within the Mahayuti (NDA) coalition led by the BJP. The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are embroiled in a dispute over 5 seats, where the alliance has yet to announce their candidates. The Mahayuti is still to reveal its candidates for Mumbai South, Mumbai North West, Thane, Palghar, and Nashik seats.

On the other hand, despite the Mumbai North seat being allocated to the Congress in the MVA seat-sharing arrangement, the party has not yet named its candidate.

The voting for all these seats is scheduled in the final phase for May 20 and the deadline for filing nominations is May 3. With limited time remaining for candidate declaration and subsequent nomination, both workers and leaders are growing increasingly frustrated as each crucial campaigning day slips away.

As for why these parties are struggling to finalise candidates for these seats, let's delve into the political dynamics seat-by-seat.

Mumbai South: ‘Too many contenders spoil the broth’

In the Mahayuti camp, the high-profile Mumbai South seat has become a focal point of contention, given the presence of capable leaders from both the BJP and Shiv Sena. However, clarity remains elusive. It's evident that Shiv Sena, under Shinde's leadership, is considering Byculla MLA Yamini Jadhav as a potential candidate for the constituency. Yet, the BJP has not withdrawn its claim to this seat. Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar and Tourism Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha are actively being assessed as potential BJP contenders. Both Narvekar and Lodha have been engaging in outreach programs within the constituency and are highly visible. As a result, the identity of the actual Mahayuti candidate for South Mumbai remains veiled in uncertainty.

Milind Deora, who transitioned from the Congress to Shiv Sena, and served as an MP from the constituency in 2004 and 2009, has also reportedly expressed interest in contesting the seat. The multitude of leaders vying for a ticket has turned Mumbai South into a tightrope walk for the Mahayuti alliance.

Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, who has won this seat twice in the recent Lok Sabha elections, remains aligned with Uddhav Thackeray and stands as his party's official candidate.

Mumbai North West: Quest for a Marathi face

Following sitting MP and senior Shiv Sena leader Gajanan Kirtikar's decision not to contest elections this time, Eknath Shinde finds himself in a scramble for a local face, particularly due to the significant Marathi population in the constituency. Complicating matters further for Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray has endorsed the candidature of Gajanan Kirtikar’s son, Amol Kirtikar, who has remained loyal to Matoshree despite his father's shift in allegiance. Amol's early announcement of his candidature and the initiation of his campaign, coupled with a sympathy wave due to ED summons in the Alleged Khichdi scam, have bolstered his position over Shinde's camp within the constituency.

Meanwhile, several names have surfaced as speculated candidates for Shinde's camp, but none have materialised. There were rumours circulating that actor Govinda Ahuja, who recently aligned with the Eknath Shinde faction, might secure a ticket from North West, but this possibility seems remote. There was also speculation in political circles about Marathi actor Sharad Ponkshe and Shinde faction MLA Ravindra Waikar entering the race, but these rumours have since subsided. The latest buzz in the constituency and political spheres suggests that former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam may be considered for the ticket. However, the NDA is inclined towards fielding a Marathi face given that the Marathi voter percentage in the constituency stands at 37.2%. These factors have contributed to the Mahayuti coalition's inability to nominate a candidate for the Mumbai North West seat thus far.

Thane: Home turf tussle

Being the home turf of CM Eknath Shinde, the Thane seat was initially anticipated to be easily secured by his Shiv Sena. However, the situation has proven more complex, with the BJP also asserting its claim on the seat. Unlike Mumbai North West, where Shiv Sena is poised to field its candidate, Thane appears to still be grappling with the question of which party, whether BJP or Shiv Sena, will ultimately contest the seat.

The Thane Lok Sabha constituency is a traditional stronghold of the Shiv Sena. Currently Rajan Vichare of Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena is an MP here from the last two terms and is once again fielded in this election.

Consequently, discussions are underway among Shinde's Shiv Sena members regarding potential candidates, including Pratap Sarnaik, Ravindra Phatak, and Naresh Maske. On the other hand, from the BJP camp, names like Sanjeev Naik and MLA Sanjay Kelkar are being considered. As the situation is still fluid, candidates for this constituency have not been officially announced yet.

Friction between the BJP and Shiv Sena extends to the Kalyan seat as well, where CM Shinde’s son, Shrikant Shinde, is a potential candidate. Despite DCM Devendra Fadnavis verbally announcing Shrikant’s candidature, no official confirmation has been issued. This delay is attributed to opposition from the local BJP faction, which advocates for the saffron party to contest the seat.

Nashik: One swap, another headache

The Nashik constituency also remains embroiled in uncertainty. Hemant Godse, representing CM Shinde’s Shiv Sena, currently serves as the MP. Having secured victory for two consecutive terms, his tenure faces a challenge as the BJP pushes for Nashik's seat to be allocated to the NCP. However, Godse and Shiv Sena are adamant on contesting this seat.

Originally, the BJP had proposed a seat swap, offering Nashik to the NCP in exchange for Satara. Consequently, Chhagan Bhujbal of the NCP seemed poised to contest from Nashik. However, amid objections from Shiv Sena, Bhujbal withdrew his candidacy. Nevertheless, the final decision regarding the constituency's allegiance remains undecided, with speculation revolving around potential candidates such as Hemant Godse and Ajay Boraste from Shiv Sena.

Palghar: It’s all about the symbol

Rajendra Gavit presently holds the position of MP in this Lok Sabha constituency. Elected on a Shiv Sena ticket during the by-elections, Gavit's roots lie with the BJP. Hence, this seat is predominantly associated with the BJP. While Gavit's candidacy appears almost confirmed, the decision regarding his party affiliation, whether he will contest from Shiv Sena or BJP, remains pending.

The resolution of the Palghar seat's rift also hinges upon the outcomes of the decisions concerning Nashik and Thane seats. If Shiv Sena, led by Shinde, is compelled to concede a seat to the BJP, Palghar could be offered in exchange for Thane and Nashik.

Mumbai North: Congress struggles for candidate

Mumbai North stands out as the only seat where the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance has yet to declare a candidate. The Congress party, which has been allocated this seat, faces challenges in finding a suitable contender. Varsha Gaikwad, the Mumbai chief of Congress, had previously voiced dissatisfaction over being assigned what is perceived as a challenging constituency. The party has struggled to identify a strong candidate for this seat. While names like Bhai Jagtap and Kalu Budhelia have been under consideration, their prospects of winning appear slim.

Tejasvee Ghosalkar, the wife of the late Shiv Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar, is also being discussed as a potential candidate by the Congress. However, the Ghosalkar family has yet to make a decision, causing a delay in the Congress's candidate announcement for this seat.