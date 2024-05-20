Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase 5: State Witnesses 15.93% Voter Turnout Until 11 AM, Dindori Leads With 19.50% Voting

The fifth phase of Lok Sabha election voting in Maharashtra saw a voter turnout of 15.93% until 11 AM. Thirteen constituencies in the state—namely Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, and Mumbai South—are part of this phase.

The Dindori constituency recorded the highest turnout by 11 AM, with 19.50% of voters casting their ballots, followed by Palghar with an 18.60% turnout.

In Dindori, incumbent MP and Union Minister of State Bharti Pawar is facing NCP (SCP)'s Bhaskar Bhagre. In Palghar, Dr. Hemant Vishnu Savara from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting against Bharti Bharat Kamdi from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

The Kalyan constituency saw the lowest turnout in the state until 11 AM, with 11.46% of voters casting their votes, followed by Mumbai South at 12.75%.

In Kalyan, incumbent MP and CM Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde faces a challenge from Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Vaishali Darekar Rane. In Mumbai South, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s incumbent MP Arvind Sawant is contesting against Shinde Sena's Yamini Jadhav.

Here is the constituency-wise turnout until 11 AM:

- Bhiwandi: 14.79%

- Dhule: 17.38%

- Dindori: 19.50%

- Kalyan: 11.46%

- Mumbai North: 14.71%

- Mumbai North Central: 15.73%

- Mumbai North East: 17.01%

- Mumbai North West: 17.53%

- Mumbai South: 12.75%

- Mumbai South Central: 16.69%

- Nashik: 16.30%

- Palghar: 18.60%

- Thane: 14.86%

Each constituency represents a unique blend of urban and rural demographics, socio-economic profiles, and political aspirations, making every contest vital in the larger electoral narrative.

In Dhule, Subhash Ramrao Bhamre of the BJP is competing against Shobha Dinesh Bachhav of the Indian National Congress (INC).

In Dindori, the contest is between Bharti Pravin Pawar from the BJP and Bhaskar Bhagare of the NCP(SS).

Nashik sees a heated battle between Hemant Godse of the Shiv Sena (SHS) and Rajabhau Waje representing the SS(UBT).

In Bhiwandi, Kapil Moreshwar Patil from the BJP faces off against Suresh Mhatre of the NCP(SS).

Kalyan witnesses a closely watched contest between Shrikant Shinde of the SHS and Vaishali Darekar Rane of the SS(UBT).

Lastly, in Mumbai North East, Mihir Kotecha of the BJP is competing against Sanjay Dina Patil of the SS(UBT). These electoral contests epitomize the diverse and dynamic political landscape of Maharashtra, with each constituency poised to shape the state's political trajectory.