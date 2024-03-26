Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ambadas Danve Again Addresses Speculations of Joining Shinde Faction

Candidates are being announced by all parties for the Lok Sabha elections. There is talk that the Shiv Sena Thackeray group will release the list of candidates today. Senior Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire's name is being discussed for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Lok Sabha seat. Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve was also keen on contesting the Lok Sabha elections in the constituency, which has now led to speculation that Danve is unhappy with Thackeray's decision. Meanwhile, Ambadas Danve had also switched off his phone and started meeting party workers. This led to a lot of discussion in political circles. Danve himself has now clarified the speculations that he will join the Shide group.



The ruling party is said to be trying to contact him by phone. Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve has reportedly switched off his phone. Danve is currently holding meetings with party workers. Ambadas Danve has clarified that he is not leaving the Thackeray group and going anywhere.

Ambadas Danve said, "The candidate list will be released today. It doesn't matter whether my name is on the list or not. There are decisions that are made in the organization that have to be accepted. As a party, they have announced some candidates under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. The remaining candidates will be announced soon. There are contacts from the opposition. But there is no confusion in my mind. Even if Chandrakant Khaire gets the ticket, I will work with vigor," Danve said.

"I am a Shiv Sainik of Shiv Sena Pramukhs's thoughts, I will work for Shiv Sena. I'm not going anywhere. It is a failure of the BJP that the opposition does not find a candidate in Sambhajinagar. Shiv Sena has a big success, Chandrakant Khaire and I are together," Danve said.