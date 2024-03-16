Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Complete List of Dates, Phases and List Of Constituencies

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the dates for voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. The General Elections will start on April 19 and counting will be held on June 4. The Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra are set to be held from April 19 to May 20 in five phases. The first phase of general elections in Maharashtra will be held on April 19, next on April 26, next on May 7, next on May 13 and the final phase on May 20.

Maharashtra – April 19 (5 seats), April 26 (8 seats), May 7 (11 seats), May 13 (11 seats), May 20 (13 seats) The elections in Mumbai will be held on May 20, along with Palghar, Kalyan and Thane. Maharashtra stands as a key player in Indian politics, boasting the second-highest number of Lok Sabha seats nationwide, with 48 constituencies. Maharashtra serves as a stronghold for major national parties such as the BJP, NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress. Maharashtra is subdivided into 48 Lok Sabha constituencies, with five reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, four for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, and the remaining 39 being unreserved.



List Of Constituencies

1 Nandurbar

2 Dhule

3 Jalgaon

4 Raver

5 Buldhana

6 Akola

7 Amravati

8 Wardha

9 Ramtek

10 Nagpur

11 Bhandara–Gondiya

12 Gadchiroli–Chimur

13 Chandrapur

14 Yavatmal–Washim

15 Hingoli

16 Nanded

17 Parbhani

18 Jalna

19 Aurangabad

20 Dindori

21 Nashik

22 Palghar

23 Bhiwandi

24 Kalyan

25 Thane

26 Mumbai North

27 Mumbai North West

28 Mumbai North East

29 Mumbai North Central

30 Mumbai South Central

31 Mumbai South

32 Raigad

33 Maval

34 Pune

35 Baramati

36 Shirur

37 Ahmednagar

38 Shirdi

39 Beed

40 Osmanabad

41 Latur

42 Solapur

43 Madha

44 Sangli

45 Satara

46 Ratnagiri–Sindhudurg

47 Kolhapur

48 Hatkanangle