Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Complete List of Dates, Phases and List Of Constituencies
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 16, 2024 05:11 PM2024-03-16T17:11:20+5:302024-03-16T17:13:25+5:30
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the dates for voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. The ...
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the dates for voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. The General Elections will start on April 19 and counting will be held on June 4. The Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra are set to be held from April 19 to May 20 in five phases. The first phase of general elections in Maharashtra will be held on April 19, next on April 26, next on May 7, next on May 13 and the final phase on May 20.
Maharashtra – April 19 (5 seats), April 26 (8 seats), May 7 (11 seats), May 13 (11 seats), May 20 (13 seats) The elections in Mumbai will be held on May 20, along with Palghar, Kalyan and Thane. Maharashtra stands as a key player in Indian politics, boasting the second-highest number of Lok Sabha seats nationwide, with 48 constituencies. Maharashtra serves as a stronghold for major national parties such as the BJP, NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress. Maharashtra is subdivided into 48 Lok Sabha constituencies, with five reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, four for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, and the remaining 39 being unreserved.
List Of Constituencies
1 Nandurbar
2 Dhule
3 Jalgaon
4 Raver
5 Buldhana
6 Akola
7 Amravati
8 Wardha
9 Ramtek
10 Nagpur
11 Bhandara–Gondiya
12 Gadchiroli–Chimur
13 Chandrapur
14 Yavatmal–Washim
15 Hingoli
16 Nanded
17 Parbhani
18 Jalna
19 Aurangabad
20 Dindori
21 Nashik
22 Palghar
23 Bhiwandi
24 Kalyan
25 Thane
26 Mumbai North
27 Mumbai North West
28 Mumbai North East
29 Mumbai North Central
30 Mumbai South Central
31 Mumbai South
32 Raigad
33 Maval
34 Pune
35 Baramati
36 Shirur
37 Ahmednagar
38 Shirdi
39 Beed
40 Osmanabad
41 Latur
42 Solapur
43 Madha
44 Sangli
45 Satara
46 Ratnagiri–Sindhudurg
47 Kolhapur
48 HatkanangleOpen in app