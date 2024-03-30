Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Dealt Significant Blow in Latur as Archana Chakurkar Joins BJP

The Congress has suffered another major setback ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Chakurkar's daughter-in-law Archana Patil Chakurkar joined the BJP in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Mumbai today.

"We have been taught by Saheb to think about it while making this decision, it is a personal decision of my political journey. This is the first time I am starting in my political journey. We were looking at the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His journey has been extraordinary. The first decision was made by women in the session, which was prepared in September. That decision was historic. This decision will give women an opportunity to work." Archana Patil Chakurkar said.

BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule filled out the membership form for her. This entry into the party is being seen as a major setback in Marathwada.

#WATCH | Archana Patil Chakurkar, daughter-in-law of senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil, joins Bharatiya Janata Party, in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/mTwUfpZUBw — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024



"(This is) Good news for us, former minister Shivraj Patil Chakurkar is a big name. We are happy that one of his family members is joining our party. Shivraj Patil has also served as home minister during the Congress government. This entry is important for the BJP," Fadnavis said. "We had also made an offer to Chakurkar in 2019, but she has now come to us. The party decides whether to give them election tickets or not," Fadnavis said.



"We are not in talks with Ambadas Danve"

"We have already inducted a big leader from Marathwada. We have not had any discussion with Ambadas Danve," Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said. " You don't find out when we operate, so if you do find out something, remember there is no operation," Fadnavis said.