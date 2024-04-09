Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Maha Vikas Aghadi to Announce Seat-Sharing Details on Gudi Padwa

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will hold a joint press conference on Tuesday to make a few announcements on seat-sharing on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. It will clarify which party in the Maha Vikas Aghadi has how many seats and which seats. This is likely to remove the ambiguity about who will go to Sangli, North Mumbai, and North Central Mumbai. Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Balasaheb Thorat, Nana Patole, Sanjay Raut, and others will be present.

Also Read | Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP-Shinde Sena and Uddhav Sena's Close Race for Marathi Vote

In Mumbai, the Uddhav Sena has announced the names of candidates for four of the six constituencies. The Congress wants to contest for the remaining two seats. However, in North Mumbai, the Seat is likely to go to the Uddhav Sena as the Congress does not have a strong candidate and the party's network. The North Central Mumbai seat is likely to go to the Congress. "The constituency where there was a tussle has now been resolved. There is nothing wrong with us," Sanjay Raut, the Uddhav Sena leader said. "On the contrary, nothing has been decided by the opposiing Grand Alliance yet," Raut said.