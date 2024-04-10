Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: Dhariyasheel Mohite Patil Set to Join NCP (SP) on April 13 to Contest Madha Seat

It is now confirmed that the ongoing discussion within political circles regarding the Mohite Patil family of Akluj will turn true. Individuals close to the Mohite Patil family met with NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Pune this morning to discuss the induction of Dhairyashil Mohite Patil into the party. Dhairyashil Mohite Patil is set to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on April 13 at an event held at the Vijaysinh Mohite Patil Sports Complex in Akluj, where Vijaysinh Mohite Patil and Jaysinh Mohite Patil will also be in attendance, according to sources close to the Mohite Patil family. This development is considered a significant setback for the BJP in western Maharashtra, as the Mohite Patil family is poised to return to the NCP fold.

Also Read | Raj Thackeray's Gudi Padwa Speech and What Are Its Implications for Maharashtra

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday released its third list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Satara and Raver constituencies. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has won 10 seats in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) seat-sharing arrangement and it has announced seven candidates in the first two lists and two in today. The party is yet to announce its candidate for Madha constituency. This announcement has also finally come to an end and it is understood that Dhairyashil Mohite Patil's candidature will also be announced at the time of his entry into the party. He is likely to file his nomination from Madha Lok Sabha seat on April 16 in the presence of Sharad Pawar.

Dhairyashil Mohite Patil's birthday falls on April 13. On this occasion, he will start his new political innings and will also get the blessings of the elders of the family. However, there is still uncertainty about whether Dhairyashil's brother and BJP MLC Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil will be present at the party's induction ceremony.

Why did Mohite Patil rebel?

In Madha, the BJP has once again fielded MP Ranjitsinh Naik-Nimbalkar. He has already started village visits and rallies. But he is opposed by two powerful families in the Grand Alliance and politics, Mohite-Patil and Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar. There have also been several meetings between the heads of both the families. This has led to the option of Mohite Patil joining the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP and getting a ticket.

Aniket Deshmukh was also preparing

Aniket Deshmukh, Grandson of late Ganpatrao Deshmukh, former MLA from Sangola taluka, was also preparing to contest from Madha. He had also met Sharad Pawar for this. However, Deshmukh's candidature will now be dropped due to the homecoming of the Mohite Patil family.



