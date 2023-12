Maharashtra: Man arrested for stabbing roommate after argument in Vasai

In a tragic incident in Vasai city, Maharashtra, a 55-year-old man named Raju Shah was arrested on Sunday for fatally stabbing his room partner at a local lodge, PTI reported.

According to reports, the victim, 58-year-old Radhakrishnan Venkatraman, a small-time singer, had been sharing a bunk bed with the accused. An argument had erupted between Shah and Venkatraman on Saturday, and the situation took a deadly turn on Sunday. Allegedly, Shah grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Venkatraman.

The authorities promptly responded to the incident, leading to Shah's arrest.