Maharashtra: Mantralaya Issues 730 GRs in 5 Days, Swift Action Ahead of Model Code of Conduct Implementation

Mumbai: The model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections is likely to be announced by the end of next week and it is also having an impact on the functioning of the state. With just a few days left for the model code of conduct to come into force, the Mantralaya is in rapid the process of issuing a government resolution (GR).

In the last five days, 730 government resolutions have been issued. The revenue and forest department has the highest number of government decisions at 75. The water supply and sanitation department is second with 62 decisions, Other backward Bahujan Welfare Department 56, Agricultural Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development 49, Cooperative Marketing 26, General Administration Department 22, Urban Development 23, tourism 44, education 48, Water Resources 32, women and Child Development 21, housing 2, environment 20, social justice 22, planning 6, minority development 39, industry, energy 16, water conservation 9, rural development 10, tribal development 12 and some other departments have been announced.

The atmosphere of the Lok Sabha elections is heating up and political parties have decided to fund several schemes or development works in the constituencies of ruling MLAs. However, his government decision has not been issued. There is no actual funding until a government order is issued. Therefore, there is a rush to issue such pending government decisions. On the other hand, the rush of visitors to Mantralaya and the Chief Minister's Office has also increased. The ministry is witnessing a rush of people, mainly for transfers and funds.

What is a code of conduct?

The model code of conduct comes into force immediately after any election is announced. After the model code of conduct comes into force, political leaders cannot attend any inauguration ceremonies and the government cannot take policy decisions. At the same time, the names of the leaders are covered on the boards and places. The model code of conduct comes into force from the time the Election Commission announces elections. The Election Commission publishes a booklet detailing what political parties should and should not do during this period. The booklet lists the use of government property, and what government employees should and should not do. E.g. During this period, photos of ministers and prime ministers are removed from government websites, etc.