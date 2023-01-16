Maharashtra: More than 1.48 lakh traffic offences registered in Raigad last year

More than 1.48 lakh traffic offences were registered and e-challans worth Rs 9.5 crore were issued to violators in Maharashtra’s Raigad district last year.

The traffic police have managed to collect fines to the tune of Rs 2.11 crore from violators for offences registered in 2022, the official from the traffic branch of Raigad police said.

A total of 1,48,594 offences were registered last year and e-challans to the tune of Rs 9.5 crore were sent to vehicle owners, he said.

At least 2,491 cases were registered for helmetless riding, while 18,425 were against people driving without seatbelts and 74 against drunk drivers, the official said.