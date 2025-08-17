Maharashtra: NMC Sanitation Worker Dies by Suicide; Two Arrested for Alleged Abetment

In a shocking incident from Jaripatka, police have arrested two individuals, including a civic jamadar, for allegedly abetting the suicide of a Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) sanitation worker. The deceased has been identified as Raju Dudhdiram Upadhye (58), a resident of Jagrut Nagar, Tathagat Square. The arrested accused are Yogesh Ramesh Hatipachel (42), a resident of Vinayak Nagar, Khairi, and Guddu Vithoba Raut (50), a resident of Suyog Nagar.

According to the police, Upadhye, who was employed as a sanitation worker with the NMC, sustained an injury on August 3, 2025, after a gutter lid accidentally fell on his foot while he was on duty. He was undergoing treatment at ESIC Hospital, Panchpaoli. Due to his injuries, Upadhye had submitted a leave application through his son, Saurabh. However, Jamadar Yogesh Hatipachel and Guddu Raut reportedly rejected his request and continued to assign him heavy workloads despite his condition.

Fed up with the alleged harassment, Upadhye penned a suicide note on August 6, 2025, and ended his life by hanging himself with a nylon rope at his residence around 12:30 pm. In the note, he clearly mentioned the names of both accused. Initially, the police registered the case as an accidental death. However, after the suicide note surfaced during the investigation a fresh FIR was registered. Both accused have since been arrested and further investigation is underway.