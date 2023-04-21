Maharashtra: Official website of Nashik civic body hacked by unidentified person

Unidentified persons hacked into the official website of the civic body in Maharashtra's Nashik city, an official said.

The website of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) was hacked into and messages were posted on the site, he said.

The NMC website was hacked into this morning. However, the data has been recovered and the site is being monitored now. A probe has been initiated in the matter, deputy municipal commissioner Vijaykumar Munde said.

Cyber ​​experts have suggested that there may have been a shortcoming somewhere from the IT department due to the hacking of the government website

Nashik Municipal Corporation is an important municipal corporation in Maharashtra. Also, the Municipal Corporation has now become digital along with the new era. In such a case, cyber security also becomes an important issue.