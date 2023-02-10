Maharashtra: Plaster of building falls and another develops cracks in Thane

The plaster of a building fell while another developed cracks in Thane in Maharashtra, leaving both structures in danger of collapsing, a civic official said.

There is no report of anyone getting injured in the two incidents, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

At around 11:30pm on Thursday, the gallery plaster of the 84-year-old Zinath Manmzil, a ground-plus two storey building, collapsed in Mahagiri. The building was empty at the time. It is classified as dangerous under civic category C-2, he said.

The building has been cordoned off, power supply has been cut and a fire brigade team is at the site. In the second incident, a 47-year-old ground-plus-three storey building in Ghantali locality developed cracks on the walls and pillars, Sawant said.