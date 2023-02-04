Maharashtra: Police arrests four persons for illegal storage of hazardous chemicals in Thane

Police have arrested four persons from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly storing hazardous chemicals worth nearly Rs 44 lakh without permission, an official said. The arrest was made following a raid conducted on February 1, he said.

During the raid conducted at a godown at Purna locality in Bhiwandi, the police team found hazardous chemicals stored and there were some tankers parked nearby, the official of Narpoli police station said.

Offences were registered against five persons, and four of them, including workers and tanker drivers, were arrested, he said. The owner of the godown is on the run, the police said.

The value of the chemicals found stored at the godown and tankers is Rs 43.63 lakh, they said. The accused were booked under the Environment (Protection) Act and the Manufacture, Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemical Rules, the police said.