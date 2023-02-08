Maharashtra: Police registers case against man for sexually assaulting minor relative in Thane

Police have registered a case against a man on charges of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy, who is his relative, in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said.

Last month, a teacher called the parents of the Class 6 student and informed them that there was a change in the boy's behaviour and he had been misbehaving with other children and getting irritated frequently, an official from Kasarwadavali police station said.

The parents later took the boy to a counsellor following which it came to light that a relative, who used to reside in their neighbourhood, sexually assaulted the boy in September 2021, the official said.

The parents filed a police complaint on Tuesday based on which a case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code, he said.