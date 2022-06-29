Maharashtra Political Crisis: What will happen in the floor test ? Check Shinde's comment on this

In the power struggle in Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has come into action mode. The governor has accepted the demand made by the opposition BJP. The governor has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Vidhan Bhavan Secretariat directing them to prove their majority by tomorrow, June 30. Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde's group has also started a movement after this.

"We will reach Mumbai tomorrow with all the MLAs. After that, we will participate in whatever process there is," said Eknath Shinde. He commented on this during an exclusive interview with TV9. "The floor test is well known. We now have 50 MLAs. Everyone knows that we have more MLAs than the majority needs. Therefore, we are Shiv Sena MLAs, we are Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb and Anand Dighe. Therefore, we will participate in any floor test process tomorrow, ”he said.

It is said that a new government will be formed in the state on July 3. It is noteworthy that the Shinde faction has formulated a strategy to form a BJP and Shiv Sena government in the state. "We have not left the Shiv Sena. The majority of all MLAs are on our side. Therefore, we are the real Shiv Sena", such a stand is going to be taken by the rebel group. Therefore, it is understood that the BJP-Shiv Sena government will be formed, and the strategy of who is the real Shiv Sena will continue with the Election Commission for the next few years.