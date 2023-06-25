Maharashtra: Portion of building collapses in Ghatkopar, 3 rescued, 2 feared trapped

A portion of a ground-plus-three storey building collapsed at Ghatkopar's Rajawadi colony on Sunday around 9.30 am leaving a few locals stranded. Teams of fire brigade which arrived at the site said that two persons were rescued from the third floor while rescue operation is in progress to remove two others who are stranded.

Portion of a building collapsed in Rajawadi Colony, Ghatkopar (East). Some residents are stranded in the building. Rescue operation is in progress. As of now, no injuries have been reported," BMC informed. Earlier on Saturday, at least three people were reported injured when the roof of a restaurant collapsed in Thane city. As per the civic officials, heavy rains in the city caused the collapse. In the incident two women and a men received injuries. They were rushed to a nearby private hospital. "The incident took place late Saturday night at the restaurant located on Ghodbunder Road," Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Control Cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.