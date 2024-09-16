Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Predicts Rainfall for Konkan, Central Maharashtra and Vidarbha in Coming Days – Details Inside

The intensity of rainfall in Maharashtra has decreased recently. However, the weather department has issued an alert for several districts in Konkan and Vidarbha today. Isolated rainfall is also expected in central Maharashtra.

According to the IMD, a very severe low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal. It is expected to remain stationary today. As a result, most parts of Konkan and Goa, along with isolated areas in central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha, are likely to receive rainfall for the next two to three days.

From September 18, widespread rainfall is expected in Konkan and Goa. Central Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to witness rainfall at some places from September 19. In Vidarbha, some areas are expected to receive rainfall from September 16, with widespread rainfall predicted for September 18 and 19.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected over Konkan and Goa for the next 2-4 days. Central Maharashtra is likely to receive isolated light to moderate rainfall for the next 2-3 days. Marathwada and Vidarbha are likely to experience daily rainfall at a few places over the next 4-5 days.

A "yellow alert" has been issued for several districts in Vidarbha, including Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal, indicating the possibility of light to moderate rainfall.