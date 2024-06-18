Maharashtra Rain Update: Seven-Day Monsoon Break Worries Farmers

The monsoon reached the Amaravati and Chandrapur areas of Vidarbha last Wednesday (12th), but since then, it has stalled. For the past seven days, there has been no further progress, causing concern among farmers in the region. The Meteorological Department predicts that the monsoon will become active again in the next three to four days.

Initially, the southwest monsoon winds moved swiftly, entering Kerala on May 30 and subsequently reaching Maharashtra ahead of schedule. However, in Vidarbha, the monsoon has significantly slowed down. Meanwhile, other parts of the state are experiencing cloudy weather with sporadic rainfall and strong winds. Some drought-prone districts have received substantial rainfall, while others remain dry. Heavy rain is expected in the Konkan Ghat areas and Pune and Satara districts today (Tuesday, 18th). A rain warning, accompanied by strong winds, has also been issued for isolated places in Marathwada and Vidarbha.

The weather across the state, including Pune, is predominantly cloudy, with increasing heat and humidity. Vidarbha, in particular, is awaiting significant rainfall as the monsoon has yet to bring the expected showers. This delay has disrupted sowing activities in the region.

In addition to the lack of rain, Vidarbha is facing high temperatures. On Monday (17th), several districts recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, including Chandrapur (40.4°C), Brahmapuri (41.9°C), Nagpur (40.4°C), and Wardha (40.0°C). Yavatmal (39.5°C), Gondia (39.4°C), and Akola (39.2°C) also reported temperatures close to 40 degrees. A heavy rain warning has been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg in Konkan, along with Pune and Satara districts in Madhya Maharashtra, for Tuesday. Additionally, isolated rain is forecasted for Marathwada and Vidarbha.