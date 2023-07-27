Maharashtra Rains: Several parts of city waterlogged owing to heavy rains

Amid the heavy rainfall, different areas of Mumbai city witnessed waterlogging on Thursday. The visuals came from Cuffe Parade, Mumbai show people crossing roads with water touching their knees.The India Meteorological Department predicted that Mumbai’s this year rainfall will cross the annual average rainfall relying on the remaining part of the monsoon season.

As per the IMD, Mumbai has received over 90% of the average seasonal rainfall till Thursday. The Average monsoon rainfall in Mumbai is 2300 mm and the number has already touched 2128 mm. The number marks 92.5% of the annual average rainfall in Mumbai. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended its ‘red alert’ in Mumbai till 8:30am on Friday considering the continuous widespread rainfall across the city. The initial warning was issued on Wednesday. Schools have been asked to stay shut in the city due to the rainfall. Citizens also reported waterlogging in South Mumbai’s upscale Maharshi Karve Road, between Churchgate station and Charni Road East.