Maharashtra: Resident Doctors Protest, Statewide Strike Impacts Mumbai Hospital

As the demands of the resident doctors under the jurisdiction of the Medical Education Department in the state were not accepted, the Resident Doctors' Association (MARD) in the state started a protest and went on strike from Thursday evening. Because of this, all the patients in Mumbai will be affected. All services in the immediate department will continue during this period. Meanwhile, the resident doctors have gone on strike even after the government informed that the demands of the resident doctors will be accepted in the cabinet meeting to be held on Sunday.

Resident doctors are required to run all medical college affiliated hospitals in the state. It is very difficult for the administration to run the hospitals without them. Because the resident doctor is the backbone of that hospital system. Due to these resident doctors going on strike many times the work of regular surgery has to be postponed.

In Mumbai, JJ, GT, Kama and St. Georges Hospitals under JJ Group Hospitals will be affected by this strike as around 1000 resident doctors of these hospitals will participate in this strike. The resident doctors of the hospital affiliated to the Municipal Medical College are not participating in this strike. For the past few months, MARD officials have been pursuing their demands. He has so far held meetings with the Director of Medical Education, Commissioner, Secretary, Minister of Medical Education, Deputy Chief Minister. But nothing has come to his post without promises.

The office bearers of the MARD organization have called the strike as they had warned four days ago that the resident doctors of the state would go on strike from the evening from Thursday. All services in the immediate department will continue during this period. Also, there are a total of 25 medical colleges in the state at present. The resident doctors of all the colleges having postgraduate courses will participate in this strike.

Decision after 3 pm meeting

A meeting has been organized between the office bearers of the Mard Association and the Minister of Medical Education at 3 pm on Friday to resolve the strike called for an increase in the tuition fees of resident doctors, as well as to get it in time and to build new hostels. After that meeting, a decision will be taken whether to continue the strike or withdraw it.