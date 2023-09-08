Maharashtra: Road contractor booked for man's death due to pothole in Thane



An offence has been registered against the proprietor of a road construction company over the death of a 22-year-old man due to a pothole in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

Based on a complaint made by the relatives of the deceased man, Thane District Rural Police on Thursday filed a case under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the owner of Jijau Construction Road Build Private Ltd.

On August 31, the victim Akash Jadhav was travelling on a two-wheeler from Ambadi to Wada when he hit a pothole and fell. He sustained severe injuries and died on September 3, he said. According to the lawsuit, the construction company was tasked with maintaining and repairing the Wada Bhiwandi road, but it did not carry out its duties effectively. The official claimed that there were numerous potholes on the road, which led to collisions and resultant fatalities, and that additional investigation is ongoing.