Maharashtra Schools Closed Today; Holiday Declared for Educational Institution In Raigad Due To Heavy Rainfall

Heavy rainfall in Raigad district near Mumbai prompted District Collector Kishan Jawale to declare a holiday for both government and private schools in Mangaon, Karjat, Poladpur, and Mahad tehsils on Monday. The directive also mandates teachers and non-teaching staff to attend school to support relief and rescue efforts following the recent downpours.

In response to the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) warning of continued heavy rainfall, several districts in Maharashtra, including Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli in Vidarbha region, will also observe school closures on Monday. Additionally, four tehsils in Raigad district along the coast are included in the holiday announcement. IMD forecasts predict heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Nagpur and other parts of Vidarbha, advising residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

Incessant overnight rain in Mumbai has caused severe waterlogging and disruption to public transport, bringing the city to a standstill. As heavy rain continued to batter Mumbai for a third consecutive day, the weather department has issued warnings in the city and adjoining areas such as Pune, Thane, Palghar and other districts.

The weather office has predicted moderate to heavy rains for the city today, suggesting that the downpour is likely to continue and worsen the current situation. On Friday, central Mumbai had recorded an average rainfall of 78 mm, with eastern and western parts of the city recording 57 mm and 67 mm, respectively.