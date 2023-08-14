Maharashtra secures top position in overall fiscal health report

Maharashtra secured the top position as the best state in overall fiscal health in a report conducted by a foreign brokerage firm. The report, penned by Kaushik Das, chief economist at Deutsche Bank India, was conducted to survey the fiscal health of 17 major states.

According to a PTI report, Chhattisgarh secured the second position in the report. Reportedly, it is one of the poorest states in the country. Following it, Telangana stood third, while the last three positions were occupied by Bengal, Punjab, and Kerala. The report is based on the first budget estimates of the fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24).

On the basis of the revised budget estimates of fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23), Maharashtra secured the top position in overall fiscal health. It was followed by Chhattisgarh, Orissa Telangana and Jharkhand. On the other hand, Bengal stood last. Punjab, Bihar, Rajasthan, UP, and Kerala followed it out of the bottom five. Andhra Pradesh saw a drop in it’s ranking from eighth in FY22 to eleventh in FY23, Gujarat meanwhile, dropped from seventh position to the fifth.

Basing the data on the revised actual budget data of fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22), Chhattisgarh came out on top of the list, followed by Maharashtra, Orissa, Jharkhand and Gujarat. On the other hand, Punjab stood at the bottom, followed by Bengal, Kerala, Rajasthan and Bihar, the report noted.