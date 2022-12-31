Maharashtra: Senior citizen allegedly commits suicide after jumping from sixth floor flat in Thane

A 75-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping to death from his flat on the sixth floor of a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said.

The incident took place in Gaikwad Pada locality in Ulhasnagar town on Friday afternoon, an official said. Amarjit Bacchandas Bedi allegedly jumped from his apartment on the sixth floor and was found in a pool of blood by residents and the security guard, he said.

The man was rushed to a government hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered. While the reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, preliminary probe has revealed that the man had been depressed for some time, PTI reported.