Maharashtra: Shiv Sena–MNS Tie-Up Is Only for Power, Not Development Alleges Eknath Shinde

With the upcoming municipal elections in view, Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have officially announced an alliance, bringing the Thackeray brothers together after nearly two decades. Reacting sharply, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde targeted the tie-up, saying some alliances are formed for public welfare and development, while others exist purely for power. He asserted that the Mahayuti has been created for Maharashtra’s and Mumbai’s development, whereas the Thackeray brothers’ alliance is driven only by political ambition. Shinde maintained that regardless of new alliances, the Mahayuti remains strong across the state, having already received public support in Lok Sabha, Assembly, and municipal elections. He added that power-centric alliances do not affect his coalition’s confidence or direction.

Accusing the Thackeray brothers of forming a self-serving alliance solely for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Shinde alleged they viewed the civic body as a “golden egg-laying hen.” He remarked that the alliance aims to safeguard personal political survival rather than serve public interests. According to him, the people will eventually show them their rightful place. Shinde further stated that, despite any alliance, divine blessings remain with his side. His comments suggested that the reunion is opportunistic and motivated by control over Mumbai’s civic resources rather than a genuine concern for governance or citizens’ welfare.

Shinde also criticized the Thackeray-led press conference, claiming there was not a single word about Mumbai’s development. He alleged they lack a clear development agenda and focus only on retaining power. Referring to Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology, Shinde said those who abandoned it have already been judged by voters. He questioned their contribution to Mumbai and blamed them for forcing Marathi people out of the city. Shinde asserted that his government aims to bring Marathi residents back to Mumbai and highlighted the resolution of the 17,000-home project at Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar as evidence of his administration’s development-focused agenda.

Addressing recurring election narratives, Shinde said banners about separating Mumbai from Maharashtra surface during polls, but Mumbaikars are wise and want development. He claimed his government’s decisions prioritize citizens’ interests and expressed confidence that Mumbai would be pothole-free within six months. In a sharp closing remark, Shinde leveled serious allegations against the Thackerays, accusing them of corruption during the COVID-19 period. He controversially stated that those unable to manage their own families cannot effectively govern a state, reinforcing his attack on their leadership credibility.